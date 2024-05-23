Sign up
Previous
Photo 1054
Skimming The water At Heron_Point P5240367
For May half and half.
23rd May 2024
23rd May 24
0
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4601
photos
189
followers
117
following
288% complete
View this month »
1047
1048
1049
1050
1051
1052
1053
1054
Latest from all albums
141
1051
142
1052
143
1053
1054
144
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
OM-1
Taken
24th May 2024 7:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
birds
,
pelicans
,
halfandhalf
,
heron_point
,
mayhalf2024
