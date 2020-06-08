Previous
Bet You Can't Do This by milaniet
Photo 2197

Bet You Can't Do This

About 50 steps from the car (hunting the oriole who was not there) but I watched for a few minutes by the creek bank to find a dragonfly.
8th June 2020 8th Jun 20

Milanie

