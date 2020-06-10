Sign up
Photo 2199
Think the Cows Left Parts Behind!
Best on black. Wonder if they were scratching their back or what. Sure left a lot of hair on the barbed wire fence. Not bothering the scissortail any though.
10th June 2020
10th Jun 20
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
scissortail
,
30dayswild2020
judith deacon
ace
What a gorgeous bird and a smashing capture.
June 11th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Wow, nice capture .
June 11th, 2020
