Think the Cows Left Parts Behind! by milaniet
Photo 2199

Think the Cows Left Parts Behind!

Best on black. Wonder if they were scratching their back or what. Sure left a lot of hair on the barbed wire fence. Not bothering the scissortail any though.
10th June 2020 10th Jun 20

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
602% complete

judith deacon ace
What a gorgeous bird and a smashing capture.
June 11th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Wow, nice capture .
June 11th, 2020  
