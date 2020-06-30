Previous
Next
Too Much Heat to Bother Flying by milaniet
Photo 2219

Too Much Heat to Bother Flying

Another backyard shot - my friendly blue jay who shows up regularly for peanuts and suet - will take a bite of the sunflower seed if nothing else will do.
30th June 2020 30th Jun 20

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
607% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise