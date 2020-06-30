Sign up
Photo 2219
Too Much Heat to Bother Flying
Another backyard shot - my friendly blue jay who shows up regularly for peanuts and suet - will take a bite of the sunflower seed if nothing else will do.
30th June 2020
30th Jun 20
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
bluejay
,
30dayswild2020
