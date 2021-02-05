Sign up
Photo 2238
Found a New Spot for Sunset
BB. Thought MAYBE there would be some color tonight and went down to the river in a new location - that's the railroad overpass between the creek backwater and the river. Made many trips through there in the boat over the years when fishing.
5th February 2021
5th Feb 21
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
2013-2018 extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
5th February 2021 5:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
bridge
,
sunset
,
river
Ashley
I’d say you definitely found the color! Beautiful!!
February 6th, 2021
