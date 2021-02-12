Previous
Busy Day at the Suet Feeder by milaniet
Photo 2242

Busy Day at the Suet Feeder

Think at least one of every bird in the area made at least one stop at the suet feeder today. The cold temperature really get the going. The downy woodpecker just waited up one branch until the red bellied woodpecker finished.
12th February 2021

Milanie

@milaniet
marlboromaam (Mags)
Such a beautiful woodpecker! Wonderful capture.
February 13th, 2021  
Junko Y
Oh, my -- what nice details in this closeup!
February 13th, 2021  
Dora Prokosh
Beautiful closeup. Check out this site. This weekend is the Bird Count all over the world. I linked it here. https://www.birdcount.org/
February 13th, 2021  
