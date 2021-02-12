Sign up
Photo 2242
Busy Day at the Suet Feeder
Think at least one of every bird in the area made at least one stop at the suet feeder today. The cold temperature really get the going. The downy woodpecker just waited up one branch until the red bellied woodpecker finished.
12th February 2021
12th Feb 21
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7050
photos
297
followers
169
following
614% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2013-2018 extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
10th February 2021 12:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
woodpecker
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Such a beautiful woodpecker! Wonderful capture.
February 13th, 2021
Junko Y
ace
Oh, my -- what nice details in this closeup!
February 13th, 2021
Dora Prokosh
ace
Beautiful closeup. Check out this site. This weekend is the Bird Count all over the world. I linked it here.
https://www.birdcount.org/
February 13th, 2021
