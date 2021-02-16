Previous
All Alone by milaniet
Photo 2246

All Alone

Not sure where the rest of the 100 or so were - the snow has certainly kept them active today. Jerik had a blast playing in the yard - even made a small snowman though the snow wasn't very wet. He really preferred snowball throwing.
16th February 2021

Milanie

@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Lou Ann ace
Little boys and snow always equals snowballs! Fun! This is a pretty finch! We had thousands of Robins flying across the sky going south yesterday. It was quite a sight.
February 17th, 2021  
Sand Lily
Lovely capture.
February 17th, 2021  
