Found a Clear Landing by milaniet
Found a Clear Landing

There were ice chunks all through the Arkansas River still, but the pelicans below the dam weren't being bothered at all by them.
20th February 2021 20th Feb 21

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
Allison Maltese
Nice landing shot. Isn't amazing how animals are able to make do when they have to.
February 20th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
He got the brakes on! Nice action shot and reflection.
February 20th, 2021  
judith deacon ace
Great timing!
February 20th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Very cool! This is amazing.
February 20th, 2021  
