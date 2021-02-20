Sign up
Photo 2253
Found a Clear Landing
There were ice chunks all through the Arkansas River still, but the pelicans below the dam weren't being bothered at all by them.
20th February 2021
20th Feb 21
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
pelican
Allison Maltese
Nice landing shot. Isn't amazing how animals are able to make do when they have to.
February 20th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
He got the brakes on! Nice action shot and reflection.
February 20th, 2021
judith deacon
ace
Great timing!
February 20th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Very cool! This is amazing.
February 20th, 2021
