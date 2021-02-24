Sign up
Photo 2258
Watching for the Small Fry
Same road again - and still no cars coming, so I was able to lean over and shoot out the car window on the passenger side. Knew he wouldn't go for me opening the door! What kind of hawk did I find? - don't have Bill to inform me!
24th February 2021
24th Feb 21
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
7084
photos
296
followers
170
following
jackie edwards
ace
Maybe a red-tailed or cooper's hawk?
February 24th, 2021
Joy's Focus
ace
Beautiful capture!
February 24th, 2021
Jean
ace
Fabulous capture! I don't know hawks.
February 24th, 2021
Judith Johnson
Lovely image, well spotted
February 24th, 2021
