Watching for the Small Fry by milaniet
Photo 2258

Watching for the Small Fry

Same road again - and still no cars coming, so I was able to lean over and shoot out the car window on the passenger side. Knew he wouldn't go for me opening the door! What kind of hawk did I find? - don't have Bill to inform me!
24th February 2021 24th Feb 21

@milaniet
jackie edwards ace
Maybe a red-tailed or cooper's hawk?
February 24th, 2021  
Joy's Focus ace
Beautiful capture!
February 24th, 2021  
Jean ace
Fabulous capture! I don't know hawks.
February 24th, 2021  
Judith Johnson
Lovely image, well spotted
February 24th, 2021  
