Previous
Next
Dewdrop Abstract by milaniet
Photo 2261

Dewdrop Abstract

BOB for sure. No wind and the fields were full of dewdrops (no spiderwebs - wonder if they all froze?) This was one of those odd ground webs that had collected a bunch of dewdrops.
27th February 2021 27th Feb 21

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
619% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful shot!
February 27th, 2021  
Lin ace
Awesome abstract
February 27th, 2021  
Linda Godwin
great close up
February 27th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise