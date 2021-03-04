Previous
First Signs of Color by milaniet
First Signs of Color

The henbit is probably the first wildflower to show up around here signaling the start of spring. Was extra happy to find these lovely raindrops sitting on it.
4th March 2021

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
Islandgirl ace
Gorgeous close up and love the addition of the raindrops!
March 5th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Awesome! FAV and pinning. =)
March 5th, 2021  
judith deacon ace
Great detail, love those water droplets.
March 5th, 2021  
Debra ace
Wow! Beautifully captured...looks 3D
March 5th, 2021  
