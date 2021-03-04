Sign up
Photo 2266
First Signs of Color
The henbit is probably the first wildflower to show up around here signaling the start of spring. Was extra happy to find these lovely raindrops sitting on it.
4th March 2021
4th Mar 21
4
5
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7100
photos
297
followers
173
following
2259
2260
2261
2262
2263
2264
2265
2266
2263
3347
2264
3348
2265
3349
2266
3350
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
2013-2018 extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
27th February 2021 8:25am
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
raindrops
,
henbit
Islandgirl
ace
Gorgeous close up and love the addition of the raindrops!
March 5th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Awesome! FAV and pinning. =)
March 5th, 2021
judith deacon
ace
Great detail, love those water droplets.
March 5th, 2021
Debra
ace
Wow! Beautifully captured...looks 3D
March 5th, 2021
