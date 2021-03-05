Previous
I'll Give You Today's Shot by milaniet
Photo 2267

I'll Give You Today's Shot

Caught this pretty mockingbird sitting patiently while we walked by. Liked the color of the dry grass behind him.
5th March 2021 5th Mar 21

Milanie

@milaniet
Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
March 5th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful shot! Still looks like my bully bird.
March 5th, 2021  
Larry Steager ace
Great photograph.
March 5th, 2021  
