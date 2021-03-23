Sign up
Photo 2285
Bloodroot Beauties
BOB. In the area where I found the swallowtail, I noticed these pretty white flowers under the trees. Not sure I've identified them correctly, but they look like Bloodroot - really pretty. Pink buds white flowers.
23rd March 2021
23rd Mar 21
3
2
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
2013-2018 extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
20th March 2021 1:53pm
Tags
nature
,
wildflowers
,
bloodroot
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Beautiful! I don't think I've ever seen these before.
March 23rd, 2021
Julie Ryan
Beautifully sunlit
March 23rd, 2021
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful lighting!
March 23rd, 2021
