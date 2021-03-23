Previous
Bloodroot Beauties by milaniet
Photo 2285

Bloodroot Beauties

BOB. In the area where I found the swallowtail, I noticed these pretty white flowers under the trees. Not sure I've identified them correctly, but they look like Bloodroot - really pretty. Pink buds white flowers.
23rd March 2021 23rd Mar 21

Milanie

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful! I don't think I've ever seen these before.
March 23rd, 2021  
Julie Ryan
Beautifully sunlit
March 23rd, 2021  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful lighting!
March 23rd, 2021  
