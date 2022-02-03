Previous
Next
Having to Work for Breakfast Today by milaniet
Photo 2344

Having to Work for Breakfast Today

The birds and squirrels have been working overtime this morning. I've had such fun watching them out the kitchen window.
3rd February 2022 3rd Feb 22

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
642% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

jackie edwards ace
Cute fellow! They know where to get a meal!
February 4th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Cute
February 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise