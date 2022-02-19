Previous
Next
Totally Calm by milaniet
Photo 2358

Totally Calm

Do try on black. Was hoping for a sunset shot but didn't happen. But I really liked the reflections on the little pond up from the walking trail. Not a breath of wind stirring.
19th February 2022 19th Feb 22

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
646% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Outstanding! I'd fav it 10 times if I could.
February 20th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Those colors, wow
February 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise