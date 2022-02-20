Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2359
Bluets on Ice
My did the weather warm up quickly yesterday. Was in the 20's when I took this and by noon was in the 60's. That's Arkansas for you.
20th February 2022
20th Feb 22
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7504
photos
295
followers
178
following
646% complete
View this month »
2352
2353
2354
2355
2356
2357
2358
2359
Latest from all albums
2356
3650
2357
3651
2358
3652
2359
3653
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
2013-2018 extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
19th February 2022 8:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
icy
,
bluet
Mags
ace
Beautiful! I found some of these today without any ice though. =)
February 21st, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
The crystals here are such interesting shapes! What a wonderful closeup.
February 21st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close