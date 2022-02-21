Previous
Finally Some Ice in the Creek by milaniet
Finally Some Ice in the Creek

Not a whole lot, I'll grant you but enough to get a shot or two. The creek's been so low there's not much to let it form on. Used a watercolor filter with this
21st February 2022 21st Feb 22

Milanie

@milaniet
