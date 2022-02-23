Sign up
Photo 2362
Just Before Last Night's Shot
This was what I had gone to see - sunset at the pond when I got side-tracked with the huge puddle in the field. Did like the reflections. Best on black.
23rd February 2022
23rd Feb 22
Milanie
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Tags
nature
,
sunset
,
reflections
