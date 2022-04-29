Previous
Vase 29 by milaniet
Photo 2402

Vase 29

Here at the end, it's becoming all about the processing :) Liked the colors that stood out on the vase. Got this made!
29th April 2022 29th Apr 22

Milanie

@milaniet
Jane Pittenger ace
Reminds me of a flamingo
April 30th, 2022  
jackie edwards ace
Very pretty! Well done 👍
April 30th, 2022  
Frances Tackaberry ace
Beautiful!
April 30th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Neat color reflections
April 30th, 2022  
