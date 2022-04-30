Previous
Vase 30 by milaniet
Photo 2403

Vase 30

Crystal clear! Yea,, I actually did it! And learned quite a bit along the way.
30th April 2022 30th Apr 22

Milanie

@milaniet
Photo Details

amyK ace
Let me be the first to congratulate you on your 30 days!! Well done and I love this one-great shapes and shadows.
May 1st, 2022  
Islandgirl ace
Well done Milanie!
May 1st, 2022  
