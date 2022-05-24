Previous
I Forgot His Celebration Yesterday by milaniet
Photo 2427

I Forgot His Celebration Yesterday

Not sure I even knew about it until late last night :) He peacefully waited on the sidewalk while I took my shot from some distance - didn't want to worry him. Happy Turtle Day.
24th May 2022 24th May 22

Milanie

@milaniet
Lou Ann ace
He’s so great!
May 24th, 2022  
