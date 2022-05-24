Sign up
Photo 2427
I Forgot His Celebration Yesterday
Not sure I even knew about it until late last night :) He peacefully waited on the sidewalk while I took my shot from some distance - didn't want to worry him. Happy Turtle Day.
24th May 2022
24th May 22
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2013-2018 extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
15th May 2022 8:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
turtle
Lou Ann
ace
He’s so great!
May 24th, 2022
