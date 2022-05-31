Sign up
Photo 2434
Goodbye, No Mow May
Took this one over by the Memorial Garden thinking ahead to the end of May. So peaceful there - and didn't pick up any ticks :) Just set my camera on a timer and stuck it on a tall rock and hoped :)
31st May 2022
31st May 22
3
1
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7696
photos
288
followers
160
following
666% complete
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2013-2018 extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
30th May 2022 3:10pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
nature
,
grass
,
nomowmay-22
Judith Johnson
Well done you for sticking with it!
May 31st, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Great selfie, and the perfect image to finish with!
May 31st, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
great selfie!
May 31st, 2022
