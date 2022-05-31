Previous
Goodbye, No Mow May by milaniet
Photo 2434

Goodbye, No Mow May

Took this one over by the Memorial Garden thinking ahead to the end of May. So peaceful there - and didn't pick up any ticks :) Just set my camera on a timer and stuck it on a tall rock and hoped :)
31st May 2022 31st May 22

Milanie

June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Judith Johnson
Well done you for sticking with it!
May 31st, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Great selfie, and the perfect image to finish with!
May 31st, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
great selfie!
May 31st, 2022  
