Day 2 of the Building Project by milaniet
Day 2 of the Building Project

That's Nancie (my granddaughter) getting ready to install the 2nd window. She'd hoped to finish it last night, but time ran out. After the next 2 days of rain, she should be able to get it done
1st June 2022 1st Jun 22

Milanie

@milaniet
Barb ace
Wow! Looks challenging! Nice capture!
June 1st, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful project. A nice pic of her
June 1st, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
That’s looking brilliant! She has done so well!
June 1st, 2022  
