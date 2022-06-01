Sign up
Photo 2435
Day 2 of the Building Project
That's Nancie (my granddaughter) getting ready to install the 2nd window. She'd hoped to finish it last night, but time ran out. After the next 2 days of rain, she should be able to get it done
1st June 2022
1st Jun 22
3
0
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
2013-2018 extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
31st May 2022 2:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
projects
,
treehouse
Barb
ace
Wow! Looks challenging! Nice capture!
June 1st, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful project. A nice pic of her
June 1st, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
That’s looking brilliant! She has done so well!
June 1st, 2022
