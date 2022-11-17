Previous
Jerik's Celebrations by milaniet
Photo 2450

Jerik's Celebrations

A good day to look for these pictures of my great-grandson as he recovers from foot surgery yesterday. He's in a full leg cast for 6 weeks - going to be a LONG time.
17th November 2022 17th Nov 22

Milanie

@milaniet
Judith Johnson
What a delightful collage. Hope he's a very good boy and recovers very soon
November 17th, 2022  
