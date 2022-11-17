Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2450
Jerik's Celebrations
A good day to look for these pictures of my great-grandson as he recovers from foot surgery yesterday. He's in a full leg cast for 6 weeks - going to be a LONG time.
17th November 2022
17th Nov 22
1
1
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7884
photos
287
followers
162
following
671% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2013-2018 extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mfpiac-117
Judith Johnson
What a delightful collage. Hope he's a very good boy and recovers very soon
November 17th, 2022
