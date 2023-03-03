Previous
060 - Church on 15th by nannasgotitgoingon
60 / 365

060 - Church on 15th

Lovely little chaple on 15th Street. Again had to play with lightroom.
3rd March 2023 3rd Mar 23

Elisa Smith

@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
Nice
March 3rd, 2023  
