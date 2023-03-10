Previous
067 - Flood Plains by nannasgotitgoingon
67 / 365

067 - Flood Plains

Went back out to the flood plains today and it was so still. I now have 200 photos of reflections and clouds. My eyes hurt. I tossed up whether to put it up as is or in black and white as that looked great too, but thought nup, leave it as is.
10th March 2023 10th Mar 23

Elisa Smith

@nannasgotitgoingon
Lovely reflections
March 10th, 2023  
