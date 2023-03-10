Sign up
067 - Flood Plains
Went back out to the flood plains today and it was so still. I now have 200 photos of reflections and clouds. My eyes hurt. I tossed up whether to put it up as is or in black and white as that looked great too, but thought nup, leave it as is.
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
365
NIKON D7500
10th March 2023 10:19am
reflections
clouds
landscape
mildura
flood plains
Dawn
ace
Lovely reflections
March 10th, 2023
