090 - Halo? by nannasgotitgoingon
090 - Halo?

Last day hopefully of this hospital caper. Looking forward to escaping.
2nd April 2023 2nd Apr 23

Elisa Smith

@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
Pyrrhula
Great shot , very interresting.
April 1st, 2023  
Ulrika ace
another great shot... and I really hope you get to go home and enjoy some real rest getting better - thinking of you x
April 1st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 1st, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
@ulla I’m pretty sure I’m out today. Had the best sleep last night ever!
April 1st, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
@pyrrhula @joansmor Thanks.
April 1st, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Neat capture!
April 1st, 2023  
