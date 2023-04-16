Sign up
104 / 365
103 - Shadow play
Grandson playing with the sun shadow on the wall. Asked him to do a heart and this is where we ended up. Phone photo and filter.
16th April 2023
16th Apr 23
1
1
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
Tags
sunlight
,
shadows
,
heart?
Dawn
ace
Nicely done fav
April 16th, 2023
