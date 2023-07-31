Finnish Pulla

Mum makes the best pulla, but I might be biased. Usually she makes a type called Vinerries (?spelling), but today she made a variation on what we call Korvapuustis - my memory prods me that once i was told the name comes from the pulla looking like an ear. They are basically a cinninamon bun. Usually you cut the rolled dough on an angle for a prettier finnish but we just cut them straight and baked them as a flat round and drizzled icing sugar on them. If only you could get the smell from the photo. So good with a cup of coffee, just heaven.