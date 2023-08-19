Sign up
Previous
229 / 365
Desert Rose Seed Pod Opens
I have been watching the seed pods on the Desert Rose over the last few weeks, slowly starting to split. This morning the seeds were catching the light and were getting ready to launch on the August winds.
Best on black.
19th August 2023
19th Aug 23
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
341
photos
71
followers
113
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
19th August 2023 7:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
desert rose seed pods
JackieR
ace
Very beautiful lighting and contrasts to show the delicate details
August 19th, 2023
