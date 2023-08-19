Previous
Desert Rose Seed Pod Opens
Desert Rose Seed Pod Opens

I have been watching the seed pods on the Desert Rose over the last few weeks, slowly starting to split. This morning the seeds were catching the light and were getting ready to launch on the August winds.

19th August 2023 19th Aug 23

Elisa Smith

JackieR ace
Very beautiful lighting and contrasts to show the delicate details
August 19th, 2023  
