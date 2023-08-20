Sign up
230 / 365
Pied Stilt
Went for a drive around the council horse yards and came across this lovely bit of water with a lot of bird life. Was such a nice afternoon and gorgeous light.
20th August 2023
20th Aug 23
Elisa Smith
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
63% complete
Photo Details
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
20th August 2023 5:45pm
Tags
afternoon sunlight
pied stilt
Joan Robillard
Wonderful
August 20th, 2023
Brian
Elisa - what long legs! fav
August 20th, 2023
