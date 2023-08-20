Previous
Pied Stilt by nannasgotitgoingon
230 / 365

Pied Stilt

Went for a drive around the council horse yards and came across this lovely bit of water with a lot of bird life. Was such a nice afternoon and gorgeous light.
20th August 2023 20th Aug 23

Elisa Smith

@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
Joan Robillard
Wonderful
Wonderful
August 20th, 2023  
Brian ace
Elisa - what long legs! fav
August 20th, 2023  
