Bell at dawn
This bell has been at the front of mums' house as long as I can remember. Modified slightly over the years as the elements have taken it's toll on the clapper.
24th August 2023
24th Aug 23
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
24th August 2023 8:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
bell
,
memories
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured.
August 24th, 2023
