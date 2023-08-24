Previous
Bell at dawn by nannasgotitgoingon
Bell at dawn

This bell has been at the front of mums' house as long as I can remember. Modified slightly over the years as the elements have taken it's toll on the clapper.
24th August 2023 24th Aug 23

Elisa Smith

ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Diana ace
Beautifully captured.
August 24th, 2023  
