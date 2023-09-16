Previous
Bruce? by nannasgotitgoingon
Bruce?

Big day today, so going to use photos from yesterday. Out the front driveway last night. Millions of these fruit bats taking off to feed.
Sooc for me.
16th September 2023 16th Sep 23

Elisa Smith

@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
Bill Ososki ace
Awesome shot. Bats are amazing.
September 16th, 2023  
Paula Fontanini ace
omg! I'd have to be resuscitated if I saw that many bats in my driveway! Awesome capture...kudos to you for not fainting!! :)
September 16th, 2023  
