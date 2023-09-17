Found you.

We had a big yard day yesterday and I am feeling a bit sorry for the lizards as we had some guys come in and clean out a heap of plants gone wild and thinned out the golden cane palms where these guys seem to live in. This morning they were out in full force, most probably surveying the damage done and cursing this new interloper. So with camera in hand, I went and apologised to them hoping to get a photo in as well and we had a merry dance around the palms. I felt like I was very much getting a 'speak to the ta ta hand' vibe from all concerned. Sat back and drank my coffee and thought back to the cane toad I saw last night in the car port that was now homeless as well and really felt quite awful.



Did edit away today.