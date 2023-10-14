Previous
Gums through the scrub by nannasgotitgoingon
Gums through the scrub

Got out early this morning for a wander around a few gullies. It was peaceful, cool and the wind was whistling through the spinifex. Just bliss.
14th October 2023 14th Oct 23

Elisa Smith

@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
