285 / 365
Gums through the scrub
Got out early this morning for a wander around a few gullies. It was peaceful, cool and the wind was whistling through the spinifex. Just bliss.
14th October 2023
14th Oct 23
Elisa Smith
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
Tags
gums
