286 / 365
Fence post
Day before we left the Isa, went to see what I could find along the Barkly Highway. Love the bits of wire tied like signatures.
15th October 2023
15th Oct 23
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
15th October 2023 7:10am
Tags
fence
outback
line
mt isa
