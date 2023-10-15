Previous
Fence post by nannasgotitgoingon
286 / 365

Fence post

Day before we left the Isa, went to see what I could find along the Barkly Highway. Love the bits of wire tied like signatures.
15th October 2023 15th Oct 23

Elisa Smith

