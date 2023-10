Learning to sail

Finally after 3 months we are on the way home, with a short stop in Townsville to see my brother who had an excellent lunch waiting for us and a homemade rye bread to boot, (placing himself neatly back on the top of the ladder for favourite child with the homemade bread, accompanied with salmon and lurpak). I must try harder... ha ha.



Mum and I are staying at some apartments that look up the shore line and to our delight the young ones were being taught how to sail this afternoon.