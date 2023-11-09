Sign up
311 / 365
Spent Thistle
Went back to the Thistles late this afternoon.
Needed some time out and peace. Well played nature, well played.
9th November 2023
9th Nov 23
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
Tags
sunset
,
peace
,
thistle
Diana
ace
Gorgeous close up with wonderful light and textures.
November 9th, 2023
