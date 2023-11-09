Previous
Spent Thistle by nannasgotitgoingon
311 / 365

Spent Thistle

Went back to the Thistles late this afternoon.
Needed some time out and peace. Well played nature, well played.
9th November 2023 9th Nov 23

Elisa Smith

ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
85% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
Gorgeous close up with wonderful light and textures.
November 9th, 2023  
