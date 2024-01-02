River Gum - And my 365 photo!!

Took some photos on the 02.01.24 but they weren't great so here's one from 03.01.24.



I must give a huge shout out to all of you who consistently comment and cheer the rest of us along, thank you from the bottom of my heart. I have thoroughly enjoyed this challenge and taken heart from the comments and fav's made. I also want to thank the silent lurkers, because I have been one of those for a while now as life can get heavy, but I have found that the simple joy in getting out and taking photos fills my cups and seeing photos posted from so many maddeningly talented people who genuinely inspire me to be better and push myself further. Thank you to you all !!!!