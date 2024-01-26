Sign up
Photo 389
View from bridge
View through support of the old Mildura bridge
26th January 2024
26th Jan 24
1
1
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
26th January 2024 3:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
bridge
,
river
,
murray
,
mildura
Babs
ace
Nice framing.
January 27th, 2024
