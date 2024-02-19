Previous
Maimai Reflections by nickspicsnz
Maimai Reflections

More reflections on the lake from the other day. There are quite a few maimai (duck hunting huts) on the lake, which is about the only recreational activity that takes place.
19th February 2024

Nick

@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I'm originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
February 18th, 2024  
