Previous
275 / 365
Maimai Reflections
More reflections on the lake from the other day. There are quite a few maimai (duck hunting huts) on the lake, which is about the only recreational activity that takes place.
19th February 2024
19th Feb 24
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
3578
photos
163
followers
151
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Overflow 1
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
17th February 2024 9:11am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
reflections
maimai
lake_waikare
feb24nz
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
February 18th, 2024
