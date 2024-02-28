Previous
Who Remembers Me? by nickspicsnz
Who Remembers Me?

It's sad there are so many people in cemeteries who are forgotten. I always wonder about their lives when I read the headstones.

Maybe my stone mason can etch a story on my headstone so people will know about my life... unless they charge per word of course, in which case there's no way my husband will pay for that! He's already planning a plain wooden cross for me, probably made from free driftwood he can find on a beach! Oh yes, and a cardboard coffin, lol!

Talking about saving money on funerals, my neighbour bought himself a DIY flat-pack coffin off the internet after he was diagnosed with terminal cancer. He put it together ready for his funeral. It felt a bit morbid to me but he was a very practical down-to-earth bloke.
John Falconer ace
Very sombre image. But lovely narrative. I’ve left instructions to be cremated and the ashes scattered anywhere!!
February 28th, 2024  
Annie D ace
Love the image and your narrative
February 28th, 2024  
