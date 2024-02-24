Sign up
Rowdy Filling the Frame
Took lots of shots of Rowdy but none in focus where he was actually looking towards the camera. I was trying to get him looking natural instead of posed. This was the best of a bad lot. He's surprisingly brown within his black.
For Capture52's fill-the-frame week.
24th February 2024
24th Feb 24
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Tags
dog
,
rowdynz
,
fill_the_frame
,
feb24nz
,
52wc-2024-w8
winghong_ho
Lovely close-up.
February 24th, 2024
