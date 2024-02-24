Previous
Rowdy Filling the Frame by nickspicsnz
Rowdy Filling the Frame

Took lots of shots of Rowdy but none in focus where he was actually looking towards the camera. I was trying to get him looking natural instead of posed. This was the best of a bad lot. He's surprisingly brown within his black.

For Capture52's fill-the-frame week.
24th February 2024 24th Feb 24

Nick

Photo Details

winghong_ho
Lovely close-up.
February 24th, 2024  
