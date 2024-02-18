Like a Millpond

This is a wide view of our local lake on a good day. It was such a beautiful morning - very still and the lake was blue. Some days it can be really grey, or orange-brown if it's windy and the water is stirring up the sludge in the bottom of the lake which is very shallow (about 1m deep). Or it can even be purple when algae is blooming.



As you can see from this small bit of the lake, it has a huge surface area (if you look closely you can see two dots in the middle which are black swans). Sadly, because it's so shallow, silted up and gets nasty algae blooms, it can't be used.