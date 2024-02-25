Sign up
Previous
277 / 365
Old Hydrangea
The hydrangea bush has really gone over now - autumn is fast approaching.
Another for Capture52's fill-the-frame week.
25th February 2024
25th Feb 24
1
0
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I'm originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
3587
photos
163
followers
153
following
View this month »
270
271
272
273
274
275
276
277
275
2973
2975
276
277
2978
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Overflow 1
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
24th February 2024 12:50pm
Tags
old
,
hydrangea
,
fill_the_frame
,
feb24nz
,
52wc-2024-w8
winghong_ho
Beautiful shot.
February 24th, 2024
