Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
278 / 365
Wasps Nest on Headstone
For the Capture52 theme, Close Up. Spotted these wasps making a nest on an old headstone when I was at the cemetry today. Looked a bit of a jumble to me.
26th February 2024
26th Feb 24
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
3589
photos
163
followers
153
following
76% complete
View this month »
271
272
273
274
275
276
277
278
Latest from all albums
2975
2976
276
2977
277
2978
2979
278
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Overflow 1
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
26th February 2024 1:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nest
,
wasps
,
feb24nz
,
52wc-2024-w9
Susan Wakely
ace
What a find.
February 26th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Scary as they can really sting
February 26th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close