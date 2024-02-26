Previous
Wasps Nest on Headstone by nickspicsnz
Wasps Nest on Headstone

For the Capture52 theme, Close Up. Spotted these wasps making a nest on an old headstone when I was at the cemetry today. Looked a bit of a jumble to me.
26th February 2024 26th Feb 24

Nick

@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Susan Wakely ace
What a find.
February 26th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Scary as they can really sting
February 26th, 2024  
