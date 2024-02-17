Sign up
271 / 365
Yawning Shag
Not sure what it was doing but it did look for all the world like a yawn.
17th February 2024
17th Feb 24
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Photo Details
Tags
shag
,
lake_waikare
,
feb24nz
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and focus on that beautiful eye!
February 17th, 2024
