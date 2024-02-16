Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
271 / 365
Green Reflections
Nearly forgot the Capture52 theme for this week - all one colour. Just ignore the water and focus on the green trees and bushes and the reflections ;-p.
The lake was so still on this morning it was literally like a mirror. More reflections to come later.
16th February 2024
16th Feb 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
3575
photos
163
followers
151
following
74% complete
View this month »
266
267
268
269
270
271
272
273
Latest from all albums
2966
2967
2968
271
2969
272
2970
273
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow 1
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
17th February 2024 9:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
reflection
,
lake_waikare
,
feb24nz
,
52wc-2024-w7
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fabulous reflections.
February 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close