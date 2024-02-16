Previous
Green Reflections by nickspicsnz
271 / 365

Green Reflections

Nearly forgot the Capture52 theme for this week - all one colour. Just ignore the water and focus on the green trees and bushes and the reflections ;-p.

The lake was so still on this morning it was literally like a mirror. More reflections to come later.
16th February 2024

Nick

nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Fabulous reflections.
February 17th, 2024  
