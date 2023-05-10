Sign up
The olive press
This press was next to the old millstone I posted earlier, walking through the olive grove we discovered several old items of interest.
10th May 2023
10th May 23
Nigel Rogers
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Tags
greece
,
metal
,
olives
,
mechanical
Susan Wakely
ace
Interesting to see. The bits don’t look like they are going to be preserved.
June 22nd, 2023
