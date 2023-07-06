Sign up
39 / 365
Looking towards Pendennis castle at sunrise
6th July 2023
6th Jul 23
1
0
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
874
photos
48
followers
30
following
10% complete
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Themes
Privacy
Public
Tags
sea
,
sunrise
,
castle
,
cornwall
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely light across the water.
July 24th, 2023
